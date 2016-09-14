Dog shot in the Wardell area

This dog was shot with a .22 caliber bullet. (Source: Caruthersville Humane Society)

A dog is recovering after it was shot in one of its rear legs.

According to the Caruthersville Humane Society in Hayti, someone found the dog over the weekend and brought it to the Humane Society.

The veterinarian that treated the animal said the dog was likely shot with a .22 caliber gun.

It had a broken leg and needed surgery, according to the humane society.

"We feel she is going to recover and become a great companion for the family that saved her, but we are distressed by the shooting," said Karol Wilcox, President of the Humane Society.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the shelter at 573-359-0113.

You can also donate money to help with the dog's medical care.

