Dog shot in the Wardell area

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
This dog was shot with a .22 caliber bullet. (Source: Caruthersville Humane Society) This dog was shot with a .22 caliber bullet. (Source: Caruthersville Humane Society)
WARDELL, MO (KFVS) -

A dog is recovering after it was shot in one of its rear legs.

According to the Caruthersville Humane Society in Hayti, someone found the dog over the weekend and brought it to the Humane Society.

The veterinarian that treated the animal said the dog was likely shot with a .22 caliber gun.

It had a broken leg and needed surgery, according to the humane society.

"We feel she is going to recover and become a great companion for the family that saved her, but we are distressed by the shooting," said Karol Wilcox, President of the Humane Society.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the shelter at 573-359-0113.

You can also donate money to help with the dog's medical care.

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

