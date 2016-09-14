Scott Co. officials investigating burglary of guns, money outsid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott Co. officials investigating burglary of guns, money outside Chaffee, MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Office)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

Officials in Scott County are asking for the public's help in an ongoing burglary investigation outside Chaffee, Missouri.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that on September 9, between 9 and 10 a.m., a home on Fawn Drive outside of Chaffee, Mo. was burglarized. 

The suspect took a gun safe with several guns and a large amount of money.

The safe was taken from the home in what appears to be a white, early 90s single cab Ford F-150 with a long bed and unknown plates. 

The vehicle traveled down Highway A toward U.S. 61.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, you're asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 573-545-3525.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

