Scott Co. officials investigating burglary of guns, money outside Chaffee, MO

Officials in Scott County are asking for the public's help in an ongoing burglary investigation outside Chaffee, Missouri.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that on September 9, between 9 and 10 a.m., a home on Fawn Drive outside of Chaffee, Mo. was burglarized.

The suspect took a gun safe with several guns and a large amount of money.

The safe was taken from the home in what appears to be a white, early 90s single cab Ford F-150 with a long bed and unknown plates.

The vehicle traveled down Highway A toward U.S. 61.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, you're asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 573-545-3525.

