2 arrested on drug charges after driving with no headlights

Two people are behind bars in McCracken County after an early morning traffic stop.

According to Sergeant Todd Ray with the sheriff's department, a deputy spotted a car driving down Lone Oak Road without headlights on.

The car also had expired registration plates.

So, the deputy stopped the car which was driven by Deantonio McGee, 31, of Paducah.

The deputy learned the car did not belong to McGee nor his passenger, Sara Johnson, 23, of Calvert City. The pair said they'd borrowed the car.

With the help of the Paducah Police Department K9 Unit, officers found numerous illegal items in the car including prepackaged methamphetamine, digital scales, hydrocodone, and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is also accused of trying to conceal three individually wrapped bags of suspected marijuana on her person when she realized they were being stopped.

McGee faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, and improper equipment.

Johnson faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of marijuana.

