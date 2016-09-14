School bus involved in wreck in East Prairie - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School bus involved in wreck in East Prairie

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
This school bus was sideswiped in East Prairie Wednesday morning. (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS) This school bus was sideswiped in East Prairie Wednesday morning. (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A school bus was sideswiped this morning in East Prairie.

According to police, officers responded to East Washington Street, near the high school, just before 7:30 Wednesday morning.

A man driving a pickup truck had a medical condition and got dizzy.

He crossed the center line and sideswiped the bus, according to police.

The superintendent said there were 24 elementary school kids on board at the time of the crash.

No one involved in the wreck was hurt.

The students on board were walked inside of the high school where they were checked by a school nurse.

They were then loaded on to another bus and taken to their school, according to the superintendent.

