September 15 celebrity birthdays

A couple of actors who played villains in the Batman movies are on today's birthday list, and they're both named Tom.

He had the role of Two-Face in Batman Forever. But he's starred in dozens of other movies including: The Fugitive, Men In Black, Coal Miner's Daughter, Captain American: The First Avenger this list goes on and on. Tommy Lee Jones is 70 today.

He played Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. He also helped reboot the Mad Max series when he starred in Fury Road. His other movies include: Inception, Star Trek: Nemesis and The Revenant. Tom Hardy is 39 today.

He's a hall of fame pitcher whose career spanned 22 years in the major leagues. He won 314 games during that time. One of those victories was a no-hitter against the Cardinals. He was the first pitcher to win a Cy Young Award in both the American and National League. Gaylord Perry is 78 today.

Many consider him one of the greatest, if not the greatest quarterbacks of all time. During his NFL career he set 20 all-time passing records. He spent all 17 years of his professional career with the Dolphins. Dan Marino is 54 today.

He's the younger son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Currently he's fourth in line to become monarch of Great Britain. Prince Harry is 32 today.

