FIRST ALERT: Get your rain gear ready

Good Morning! It's Wednesday, September 14, 2016.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER OUTLOOK:

Wednesday is heating up, and so is the chance of rain. Expect a hot and humid day ahead, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with scattered showers. The chance of rain goes up starting today, and peaks Friday into Saturday. You may need your rain gear for Heartland Football Friday.

Making Headlines Today:

Arrest in deadly hit-and-run: We have learned the identity of a man who is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Monday evening.

Racing dogs drugged: Some Greyhounds used for racing recently tested positive for drugs. Some question if the races are humane.

Race of the Century: You'll see a lot of vintage motorcycles around Cape Girardeau today! It's all part of a 3400 mile trip.

