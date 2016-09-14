FIRST ALERT: Get your rain gear ready - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Get your rain gear ready

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Burlie Sanford) (Source: Burlie Sanford)
Good Morning! It's Wednesday, September 14, 2016.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER OUTLOOK:

Wednesday is heating up, and so is the chance of rain. Expect a hot and humid day ahead, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, with scattered showers. The chance of rain goes up starting today, and peaks Friday into Saturday. You may need your rain gear for Heartland Football Friday.

Making Headlines Today:

Arrest in deadly hit-and-run: We have learned the identity of a man who is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run on Monday evening.

Racing dogs drugged: Some Greyhounds used for racing recently tested positive for drugs. Some question if the races are humane.

Race of the Century: You'll see a lot of vintage motorcycles around Cape Girardeau today! It's all part of a 3400 mile trip.

Join us for those stories and more right now on The Breakfast Show! You can stream the newscast on your desktop here, or on your mobile device here.

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

