Murphysboro, IL celebrates 65th annual Apple Festival with parade

Murphysboro, Illinois is celebrating its annual Apple Festival this week - including with a parade on Saturday.

This is the 65th annual Apple Festival and this year's theme is "A Harvest of History."

This is one of the oldest festivals in the Heartland and many people are expected to attend this four-day event.

The festival runs Wednesday, September 14 through Saturday, September 17. The opening ceremony began at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Appletime Prayer Breakfast began at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, and lasted until 8:30 a.m. at the Murphysboro Township Davis-Mcann Civic Center.

Barbara Creath from Murphysboro, stopped by the prayer breakfast early on Wednesday morning and remembers when the Apple festival first began in 1952.

"It was very basic, we had the high school band and the parade," Creath said.

Creath said she would've never expected it to grow this big but when it comes to the Apple festival, she says everyone comes back for the big event.

"People use it as an excuse to get together and meet friends who have moved away and that kind of thing," she explained. "It's a big family reunion really."

For a list of detailed events of this year's Apple Festival, click here.

