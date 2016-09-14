Pre-1917 motorcycles in Cape Girardeau for 'Race of the Century' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pre-1917 motorcycles in Cape Girardeau for 'Race of the Century'

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS) (Source: Justin Fischer/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau welcomed roughly 100 pre-1917 motorcycles as part of the Race of the Century on Wednesday, September 14.

The bikers crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and made their way to the Mississippi River Tales Mural.

Other vintage vehicles and motorcycles were also in Cape Girardeau in the parking lot across the street from Hutson's Fine Furniture. 

There was food, music and drinks.

Riders made 3,400-mile trip from Atlantic City, New Jersey to San Diego, California.

Bikers in the race came from 24 states and nine different countries.

Parking on Water St. as well as the parking lot on the south side of the street, was restricted from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly