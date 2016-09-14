Pre-1917 motorcycles in Cape Girardeau for 'Race of the Century'

Cape Girardeau welcomed roughly 100 pre-1917 motorcycles as part of the Race of the Century on Wednesday, September 14.

The bikers crossed the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and made their way to the Mississippi River Tales Mural.

Other vintage vehicles and motorcycles were also in Cape Girardeau in the parking lot across the street from Hutson's Fine Furniture.

There was food, music and drinks.

Riders made 3,400-mile trip from Atlantic City, New Jersey to San Diego, California.

Bikers in the race came from 24 states and nine different countries.

Parking on Water St. as well as the parking lot on the south side of the street, was restricted from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

