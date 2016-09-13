Marion medical group plans trip to Africa

Reverend Janice West of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale will spend roughly three weeks partnering with African communities to provide fresh water sources to more than 2500 villages in remote areas of Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania.

Reverend West will leave in October on her first trip with the Marion Medical Mission (MMM). 40 volunteers, along with MMM founders, Tom and Jocelyn Logan, will work to help the villages obtain sustainable, life-saving fresh-water wells in areas that have none. UNICEF reports that in sub-Sahara Africa, one in five children die before their fifth birthday because they lack potable water. 663 million people around the world rely on ponds, streams and other exposed and untreated sources for their drinking water.

Since its founding in 1985, MMM has built more than 25,000 wells; 90 percent of them are still functional. Th have provided 3.75 million people with a sustainable source of safe water. MMM partners with local villages and the local people dig the wells, make the brick and provide the sand and stone. MMM supplies only what the villages cannot.

