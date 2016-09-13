Marion medical group plans trip to Africa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion medical group plans trip to Africa

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Reverend Janice West of the First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale will spend roughly three weeks partnering with African communities to provide fresh water sources to more than 2500 villages in remote areas of Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania.

Reverend West will leave in October on her first trip with the Marion Medical Mission (MMM). 40 volunteers, along with MMM founders, Tom and Jocelyn Logan, will work to help the villages obtain sustainable, life-saving fresh-water wells in areas that have none. UNICEF reports that in sub-Sahara Africa, one in five children die before their fifth birthday because they lack potable water. 663 million people around the world rely on ponds, streams and other exposed and untreated sources for their drinking water.

Since its founding in 1985, MMM has built more than 25,000 wells; 90 percent of them are still functional. Th have provided 3.75 million people with a sustainable source of safe water. MMM partners with local villages and the local people dig the wells, make the brick and provide the sand and stone. MMM supplies only what the villages cannot.

Click here to learn more or make a donation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:52:30 GMT
    Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  • 4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:21 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:21:02 GMT
    Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)Blakleigh beat the "C-Monster"! (Source: Casi Camden)

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  • Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)The participants of the 36th Annual Welding Contest. (Source: Rend Lake College)

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

    •   
Powered by Frankly