SIC to offer concealed carry training

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

Back by popular demand, Southeastern Illinois College is offering several Illinois and Utah concealed carry courses this fall.

SIC will offer both eight-hour and 16-hour Illinois concealed carry courses as well as the four hour Utah concealed carry course.

SIC's courses aim to prepare participants to apply for their Illinois and Utah concealed carry permit. The classes will include everything from safety to information about the laws.

SIC has several classes scheduled in October and December. For a list of courses being offered this fall you can visit www.sic.edu/ilcc or www.sic.edu/utahcc.  

