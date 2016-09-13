Sikeston, MO to hold wine festival

Downtown Sikeston will be holding a wine festival on Saturday, September 17.

The festival will take place at Center Street in historic Downtown Sikeston. It will begin at 6 p.m. and will run through 10 p.m. Those who attend will be able to enjoy wines from local and regional wineries, a live band and food. Those who come will also receive a souvenir wine glass.

No outside alcohol will be allowed, but feel free to bring your picnic baskets.

This is an outdoor festival and it will be held rain or shine.

For ticket information call (573)-380-3801.

