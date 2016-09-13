Butler Co. authorities find large amount of stolen items in want - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Butler Co. authorities find large amount of stolen items in wanted man's home

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A search for a man wanted in Butler County, Missouri led authorities to a different discovery.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies were trying to serve a warrant for the arrest of Michael Hom who is wanted by authorities on a probation violation.

Deputies were unable to locate Hom, but did find something else - a large amount of stolen items.

Authorities seized an RV, riding lawnmowers, scooters, an ATV and a number of other items. 

Deputies spent much of the day at Hom's home on County Road 605 and say they expect to work through the night retrieving all of the allegedly stolen items. 

Martin Myers, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property.

Authorities are continuing their search for Hom.

KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

  $10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO fight opioid crisis

    For the second year in a row the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic. Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

  4-year-old Murphysboro girl beats cancer

    A story of hope and faith captured hearts across the Heartland for more than seven months.

  Rend Lake College hosts 36th Annual Welding Contest

    Twenty-nine local high school students competed in Rend Lake College's 36th Annual Welding Contest.

