Butler Co. authorities find large amount of stolen items in wanted man's home

A search for a man wanted in Butler County, Missouri led authorities to a different discovery.

According to Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies were trying to serve a warrant for the arrest of Michael Hom who is wanted by authorities on a probation violation.

Deputies were unable to locate Hom, but did find something else - a large amount of stolen items.

Authorities seized an RV, riding lawnmowers, scooters, an ATV and a number of other items.

Deputies spent much of the day at Hom's home on County Road 605 and say they expect to work through the night retrieving all of the allegedly stolen items.

Martin Myers, of Poplar Bluff, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property.

Authorities are continuing their search for Hom.

KFVS12 will provide more details as they become available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.