Camp operation opportunity at Camp Cedar Point in IL

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking proposals for a concession contract for camp operations at Cedar Point on Little Grassy Lake.

Camp Cedar Point has existed on Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge since 1953. It is one of four groups located on the refuge.

The camp will be managed through either a cooperative agreement or a concession contract.

For more information, go to fbo.gov and search for Solicitation No. F16PS00712.

