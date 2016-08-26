ISP stepping up security at 2016 DuQuion State Fair

Illinois State Police (ISP) is again providing additional security to fairgoers at the 2016 DuQuoin State Fair.

The DuQuoin State Fair is expected to draw thousands of visitors,” said ISP District 13/22 Commander, Captain William Sons. “The fair is an opportunity for families and friends to take advantage of the celebrations with safety in mind,” he added.

The Illinois State Police will have officers assigned to the State Fair to provide public safety with walking patrols, gate security, monitored surveillance cameras, and undercover officers.

The DuQuoin Fire Department and area ambulance services are also prepared for emergency medical services during the event, and the First Aid Station is located on the north end of the Grandstand. Fairgoers are reminded to stay hydrated as the DuQuoin area is expected to have moderate heat and high humidity throughout the fair.

The ISP Safety Education Tent is located on Hayes Avenue across the street from the First Heat building. Parents/caregivers are encouraged to stop there on the way into the fairgrounds and obtain a free armband for their small children. Should they become separated from their kids, this will enable troopers to reunite them quickly with their caregivers.

Fairgoers are also asked to do their part as well in making the event a success for everyone attending. If they should see something out of the ordinary, they are encouraged to report it to the nearest trooper on the grounds, call the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171, or if it is an emergency, call 911.

