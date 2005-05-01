Lost Children Rescued - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lost Children Rescued

By: Arnold Wyrick

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man could face criminal charges after his daughters are found wandering the streets.

Police tell Heartland News that 27-year old Harry Smith lives with his three little daughters. The girls were dropped off around 6 p.m. Friday night from daycare, but police say the father told them he was too intoxicated to take care of his daughters and instead turned to a neighbor boy to watch the girls.

Smith is behind bars facing three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. This isn't the first time police have dealt with these girls and their parents.

Investigators say, last year, the girls wandered away from their home in Stoddard County, where their mother was supposed to be watching them.

 

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Missing Children Facts
  • According to the National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway, and Thrownaway Children conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice and released in 1990, the yearly estimates of each type of “missing child” are: 
    Lost, Injured, or Otherwise Missing: 438,200
    Runaways: 450,700
    Family Abductions: 354,100
    Attempted Non-family Abductions: 114,600
    Thrown-aways: 127,100
    Non-family Abductions: 3,200 to 4,600
  • According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Crime Information Center there were 840,279 missing-person entries in the year 2001. 
  • NCIC data shows that that approximately 85– 90 percent of those entries were juveniles. Thus, in approximately 725,000 cases (or on average 2,000 per day) the disappearance of a child was serious enough that a parent called law enforcement and the law-enforcement agency took a report and entered it into NCIC. 
  • The largest number of missing children are “runaways;” followed by “lost, injured, or otherwise missing children;” then “family abductions;” and finally, the smallest category, but the one in which the child is at greatest risk of injury or death, “nonfamily abductions.”

Source:  Child Shield

