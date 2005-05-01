Lost Children Rescued

By: Arnold Wyrick

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man could face criminal charges after his daughters are found wandering the streets.

Police tell Heartland News that 27-year old Harry Smith lives with his three little daughters. The girls were dropped off around 6 p.m. Friday night from daycare, but police say the father told them he was too intoxicated to take care of his daughters and instead turned to a neighbor boy to watch the girls.

Smith is behind bars facing three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. This isn't the first time police have dealt with these girls and their parents.

Investigators say, last year, the girls wandered away from their home in Stoddard County, where their mother was supposed to be watching them.