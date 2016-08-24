Du Quoin State Fair gets ready for attendees

Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was chosen by the public as a winner for preservation funding.
Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy found drugs and other items in a car.
A two vehicle car crash has left two people with major injuries in Williamson County on Thursday, November 2.
Fire crews reported to the scene of a trash fire in Scott City on Thursday, November 2.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.
