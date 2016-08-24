Du Quoin State Fair gets ready for attendees

The Du Quoin State Fair is just days away and with its return comes some new changes.

The fair has never had an admission fee ever since it began, but this year will be different.

If you are 13 years old or older, you will have to pay an admission fee of $2. If you're under the age of 12, you will be able to get in free.

Organizers hope the admission fee won't hinder attendance because it brings so much business to surrounding areas.

"In order to be fiscally responsible and be able to preserve the state fair for generations to come, we need to be fiscally responsible and this two-dollar admissions fee is one way to get us there," Du Quoin State Fair spokeswoman Rebecca Clark said.

There will be some days that have free admission for "theme days," like SIU students, veterans and more. You can click here to see a list.

A look at ride inspections at the Du Quoin State Fair

There's a lot going on at the Du Quoin State Fair before it even opens.

On Wednesday, August 24 we were able to see what goes on behind the scene when it comes to its carnival ride safety standards.

The Department of Labor finished up an annual inspection called "non-destructive tests" on all of the rides at the fair. Specialists use electronics and magnetic particle testing to find cracks that you can't see.

On top of that, starting on Tuesday, standard ride inspections were also being done by the Department of Labor and continue to be conducted.

Those inspections will continue up until the opening day of the fair.

Random inspections will also be done by the Department of Labor throughout the entire time of the fair.

Freddy Miller, owner of Miller's Spectacular Shows, is in charge of all of the rides at the Du Quoin State Fair. He explained what goes into the rides when it comes to safety.

"We’re very safety oriented, we do have the advantage that with it being a state fair here in Illinois that the department of Labor even though the rides already permitted and can operate we have the inspectors on site doing follow-up inspection they will be here for several days of the fair doing inspections there on day number two of inspections right now,” Miller said.

“The ride inspectors for the state will be here, our non-destructive group will be here that’s two inspections and then we inspect them every day prior to opening we use ride specific sheets," he continued.

Overall, for this fair, there are two tests done by the Department of Labor before the fair opens, as well as random testing. The company also personally inspects its rides every day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.