Theme days offer free admission to Du Quoin State Fair

This year the Du Quoin State Fair has four theme days that will provide free admission.

Friday, August 26th is College Night. Those who show a valid student ID will receive free admission.

Sunday, August 28th, the fair honors all veterans and their immediate family members with free admission. SIU students, faculty/staff and members of the Alumni Association can also get in free.

Wednesday, August 31st, senior citizens 60 and older can enter the gates free of charge.

Sunday, September 4th, police officers, firefighters and EMTs who show their badges will not be charged admission.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26th through September 5th.

