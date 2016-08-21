IL Gov. Bruce Rauner signs bill to combat human trafficking

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill to combat human trafficking on Sunday, August 21.

This bill aims to protect victims who often have language barriers, emotional challenges or economic hardships.

HB 2822 establishes a task force whose members will look at how the state of Illinois can counter acts of human trafficking. Legislators, members of the Chicago Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Director of the Illinois State Police are among the groups working to put an end to the growing problem across the state.

The task force shall submit a report with its findings and recommendations to the governor and General Assembly on or before June 30, 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.