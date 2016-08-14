Resale event to help students, community members

Carbondale, IL. -- Last spring’s “Give and Go!” move-out recycling campaign at Southern Illinois University Carbondale continues to benefit students, community members and local service organizations.

As students moved out of their campus residences last May, University Housing and SIU Sustainability, in collaboration with several community organizations, collected nearly 10,000 pounds of reusable items, including clothing, furniture, small appliances, shoes, etc. The food and other items were then given to students and community organizations, diverting all of these things from potentially being thrown into a landfill.

Partners in the project included University Housing, the Sustainability Office, S.E.N.S.E registered student organization, the Gaia House, and various community organizations, including the Rotary Club of Jackson-Williamson Counties Sunset. That group, in collaboration with SIU Sustainability, is now planning a huge Rotary Rotation Resale Aug. 18-20 to coincide with the arrival of students for the fall semester.

Students and members of the public can find futons, microwaves, storage bins, lamps, rugs, etc. at the sale. It will take place at 103 W. Kennicott St., which is three blocks north of West Sycamore Street in Carbondale. Hours are 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 19 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.

For more information, contact Merilyn Hogan at 618/319-2482. Proceeds of the sale go to various Rotary initiatives including support for local shelters and the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.

Officials at SIU plan to make Give and Go! an annual event.

“Give and Go! embodies the three pillars of sustainability, including environmental, social and economic facets. We are keeping usable items out of the landfill and getting them back into the hands of people who can use them at a reduced cost,” Geory Kurtzhals, SIU sustainability coordinator, said.

For more information about sustainability programs and initiatives at SIU, visitwww.sustainability.siu.edu, call 618/453-2846 or email sustainability@siu.edu.