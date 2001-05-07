Nursing 911

A new British study of nearly 300,000 people dismantles the "obesity paradox," a theory that claims being obese does not necessarily raise heart risks.
Americans are on a binge drinking binge.
A new study of pregnant women in the Caribbean further confirms that Zika virus causes birth defects, particularly if infection occurs early in pregnancy.
Electronic cigarettes do little to help smokers quit, and could actually increase the likelihood that teens and young adults will start smoking, a new study suggests.
A good helmet not only protects your skull if you crash your motorcycle, it can also reduce the risk of cervical spine injuries, researchers found.
Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.
Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A.
New technology at a southern Illinois hospital is making life easier for breast cancer patients in the area.
For those going through breast cancer treatment, a strong support system can be powerful when it comes to recovery.
The "Mamm Van" will be traveling to a few areas of the Heartland March 27th through March 29th. Saint Francis Healthcare System and the University of Missouri Health Care have partnered up to make it happen. The hospital on wheels provides free in-house screenings for those without health insurance.
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.
Study author Mark Rubinstein said there’s no reason teenagers should be vaping.
