Jackson’s water system construction to continue during school year

The City of Jackson’s Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project began Thursday, August 4th and will continue during the 2017 school year.

Classes begin August 10 for Reorganized School R-2 in Jackson and the city is reminding motorists to use caution.

All roads will remain open during construction, but may be temporarily restricted to one lane.

Signs will be posted notifying drivers of work in these areas and the public is asked to restrict use to local traffic only.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use extreme caution in and near the work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet.

The public’s patience is appreciated throughout the course of this project.

This project is the first phase of $11.5M worth of work approved by Jackson voters last August to improve the city’s water system.

Progress updates will periodically be posted on the City’s website. Final completion is expected in early spring 2017 and the schedule is as follows (weather permitting):

August: W. Madison St., S. Russell St., Oak St.

September: Cecile Dr., Alvin St., Dorothy Dr., W. Main St.

October: N. Russell St., W. Adams St., S. Bast St.

November: S. Union Ave.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.