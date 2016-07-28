Cape Girardeau County to get a new ridesharing service, CarGo

Getting a ride in Cape Girardeau County could soon be as easy as opening an app on your smart phone.

That’s as tech developers just announced a new ridesharing service that will debut this fall.

It’s called CarGo and its being developed right here in Cape Girardeau.

CarGo’s corporate manager James Stapleton is heading the project.

"This is just a unique attempt to do something in a smaller community,” he said.

Ridesharing services were popularized by companies like Uber and Lyft but until now, they’ve largely only been available in big cities.

“Why shouldn’t we be able to share in the convenience of these ride sharing programs that aren’t so focused on smaller markets,” Stapleton said.

The apps developers say this program will operate similar to other ride sharing services only this one will have a local touch.

Stapleton says the new app will allow you to request them specifically for a lift.

“We’re able to actually allow riders with CarGo to favorite drivers,” he said. “In small communities we tend to know one another. So why not just take the convenience of someone that you know that’s a driver for CarGo.”

The company also offers benefits for those looking to become CarGo drivers

“These drivers, who are really independent contractors running their own small businesses, using the vehicle have a chance to earn incentives,” Stapleton said.

Incentives for things like discounted tire rotations and oil changes.

Stapleton says safety is the number one priority for the service.

“In addition to background checks, we’ll actually be spending time with our drivers, getting to know them,” he said.

So be on the lookout soon for a new way to get around Cape Girardeau County.

“We think CarGo is just another example of what’s possible,” Stapleton said.

