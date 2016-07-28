Cape Girardeau County to get a new ridesharing service, CarGo

White and Hamilton County deputies and state police were all still on the lookout, but no new clues have surfaced.
Perry County, Missouri Sheriff Gary Schaaf says posting mugshots to their Jail Division Facebook page is a quick way to get information on wanted suspects and make their arrests public.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement in response to the U.S. leaving the United Nations Human Rights Council.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures today will top out in the lower 90s across most of the area.
What does Star Trek's William Shatner, Bitcoin and a Murphysboro, Illinois abandoned factory have in common?
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.
A billboard off of I-40 has quickly garnered attention on social media.
It involves a woman being dragged from the front seat of a car. And it involves an officer having her hair cut in order to break free of the suspect’s grip.
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.
