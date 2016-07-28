Paducah police investigating after report of gunshot - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah police investigating after report of gunshot

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah police say they were called on Thursday afternoon, July 28 to a reported shooting.

According to police, a caller reported someone had been shot in the leg at Ebony Ltd., 719 Oscar Cross Blvd.

When officers arrived, they say they found that no one had been shot.

Police say two men were fighting and one of them pulled a gun. During the scuffle, they say the gun discharged, but no one was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

Powered by Frankly