Hundreds of children, parents attend back to school fair in New Madrid

Hundreds of children and their parents showed up for a back to school fair in New Madrid, Missouri on Thursday afternoon, July 28.

The students received supplies, like pencils and crayons, but it was so much more than that.

Eleven Bootheel agencies talked about safety, nutrition, discipline and personal hygiene.

The students' vision and immunization records were also checked.

One parent talked about how much they need events like this one.

"I look forward to this day because I have so many children and this resource is going to help me out a lot with the bookbags and the supplies," said Lakadra Brown. "I am on a fixed income, so it really comes in handy with the amount of kids that I have."

The New Madrid County Family Resource Center is planning two more events like this one.

The next is planned for Saturday at the red building in Portageville.

