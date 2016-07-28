'Forever Young 80's Prom' charity event to be held in downtown Cape Girardeau

Taste of Cape will be hosting the Forever Young 80's Prom Charity Event at Ragsdale's and The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau on July 30.

The event will include 80's music and dancing, with the band Rhyme 4 Reason performing.

There will also be 80's films playing on TVs, a 'flashback' wall of pictures from those in attendance at their own high school proms (if provided beforehand), and a competition to crown the Prom King & Queen.

General admission to the events are $20 per person or $30 for a couple - and VIP admission is $30 per person or $50 per couple.

General admission tickets guarantee patrons a 4x6 "prom" photo, hourly prizes, access to the champagne fountain, and a corsage and/or boutonniere.

VIP admission guarantees the same benefits, but with an added dinner at The Bar prior to the main event (any item on the dinner menu, with the exception of salmon or rib eye).

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Backpacks for Kids.

For more information, contact Harold 'Key-V' Williams, the entertainment manager for Taste of Cape, at hwilliams@tasteofcape.com, or Brittany Meadows, marketing director of Taste of Cape, at bmeadows@tasteofcape.com.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.