Creepy Critters presentation at Fort Massac State Park Aug. 6

Fort Massac State Park Visitor Center will present a "creepy" presentation in August.

'Creepy Critters' highlights some of the icky and not so cuddly creatures who are taken for granted.

It will take place on Sat., Aug. 6 from 1 - 2 pm.

This program will illustrate the extremely important purpose to the environment these undesirable critters serve.

Participants will get a chance to have a “hands-on” experience with snakes, arachnids and insects.

Everyone will get a different perspective of these creepy critters.

It is free to attend.

Come by the Fort Massac State Park Visitor Center to see variable species of snakes, Emperor Scorpion, Madagascar Hissing Cockroach, Tarantula, Norway Rat and a Mystery Animal.

