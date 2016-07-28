Heartland Cooks - Rendleman Orchard's Fresh Peach Salsa

Michelle Sirles of Rendleman Orchards shares one of her favorite family recipes: Fresh Peach Salsa.

Everything is just peachy at Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois.

This year the family-owned orchard celebrates its 143rd peach harvest season in the hills of southern Illinois.

1 cup diced peaches

1 cup diced tomato

½ cup diced red onion

½ cup diced red bell pepper (optional)

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 minced de-seeded jalapeno

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons sugar (optional)

Add all ingredients in one bowl and gently stir to combine.

Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve with tortilla chips.

Salsa can also be spooned over baked or grilled chicken breast or tilapia for a fresh, summery twist to dinner.

