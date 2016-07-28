Scott City man charged with child abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City man charged with child abuse

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
Anthony Harris (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department) Anthony Harris (Source: Scott County Sheriff's Department)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

A Scott City man is accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy's father went to the police department on Monday to report that his children were being abused.

Cell phone video taken by one of the kids reportedly showed the 12-year-old being held by his legs by Anthony Harris, 40.

The video then showed Harris holding the child by his chin and hitting him multiple times in the throat, according to the probable cause.

Harris also allegedly pulled the boy by his hair and slapped him in his face.

The probable cause statement notes that Harris said to the boy "You are going to start pulling your (expletive) weight around here."

When an officer went to Harris' home to arrest him, he allegedly told the officer "He (the victim) was just playing and I know it looks bad." He went on to say "I see where you are coming from."

Harris is charged with child abuse, felonious restraint, and domestic assault.

He has bonded out of jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:13:37 GMT
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

  • What you need to know March 21

    What you need to know March 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:43:25 GMT
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    •   
Powered by Frankly