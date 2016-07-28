Scott City man charged with child abuse

A Scott City man is accused of abusing a 12-year-old boy.

According to court documents, the boy's father went to the police department on Monday to report that his children were being abused.

Cell phone video taken by one of the kids reportedly showed the 12-year-old being held by his legs by Anthony Harris, 40.

The video then showed Harris holding the child by his chin and hitting him multiple times in the throat, according to the probable cause.

Harris also allegedly pulled the boy by his hair and slapped him in his face.

The probable cause statement notes that Harris said to the boy "You are going to start pulling your (expletive) weight around here."

When an officer went to Harris' home to arrest him, he allegedly told the officer "He (the victim) was just playing and I know it looks bad." He went on to say "I see where you are coming from."

Harris is charged with child abuse, felonious restraint, and domestic assault.

He has bonded out of jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.