WANTED: Man accused of using stolen credit cards in KY

Kentucky State Police are looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card in in several western Kentucky counties on July 9 and 10.

Officials say the unknown suspect used stolen credit cards at Peebles and Walgreens in Bardstown, Ky.

The suspect then allegedly used stolen credit cards at the Marathon gas station and Starbucks in Owensboro, Ky., and at Rite Aid in Henderson, Ky. the next day.

The suspect was seen driving a newer model, dark colored four door sedan, and was also seen in the company of a 'dark colored' male wearing a white t-shirt, white shorts, and white shoes.

If you have any information about the investigation or the identity of the man, you're asked to contact either Jeff Gregory or the Detective Division of the Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078.

