2 Georgia men arrested in Lyon Co., KY for alleged meth possession, trafficking

Two Georgia men were arrested in Lyon County, Kentucky after police allegedly found a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

The Kentucky State Police stopped a car traveling on Interstate 24 on Friday, July 22, at approximately 9:32 a.m. for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, troopers observed 'several indicators of criminal activity'.

Troopers brought in a K-9 to investigate, causing it to respond positively. Troopers found approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver of the vehicle, Terry L. Voyles, 32, of Villa Rica, Georgia and the passenger, John E. Woodham, 40, of Douglasville, Georgia, were both arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense - methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense – methamphetamine drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Voyles and Woodham were both lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Facility.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.