Wanted man arrested after chase in Weakley Co.

A man wanted on arrest warrants was arrested after a chase in Weakley County, Tennessee.

Travis Lee Streeter, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia aggravated assault, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence (eating meth) and failure to appear (the warrant was on file).

Streeter was also charged with being a fugitive from justice based on charges filed in Kentucky.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, on Tuesday, July 26 at around 11 p.m., deputies were called to Haney Road concerning a truck that was involved in a chase by the Obion County Sheriff's Department and the Kentucky State Police.

Deputies say the truck was found abandoned in a driveway of a house on Haney Road.

They say Haney Road is a dead end road in the Ruthville community between South Fulton, Tenn and Martin, Tenn.

According to deputies, they saw drug-related items in the truck while another vehicle drove by. Deputies saw Streeter was a passenger in that vehicle. They say it was known that Streeter had active arrest warrants on file at the Weakley County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the second vehicle was stopped and Streeter refused to cooperate with them.

After removing Streeter from the vehicle and getting one of his hands in handcuffs, deputies say he tried to pull a knife from his pocket and fought with deputies.

A taser was used and Streeter was arrested.

According to deputies, 9 grams of meth was found in the vehicle.

Streeter allegedly admitted to deputies that he had eaten a bag of meth and that he was driving the vehicle when it failed to stop for Obion County.

