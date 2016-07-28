Escaped inmate caught in Dyersburg, TN

An escaped inmate from Lake County was caught in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Tuesday, July 26.

Dyersburg police say they were contacted by the Lake County Sheriff's Department about the escaped inmate, James Avery. The sheriff's department had information that Avery was at a home in the 900 block of Finley Street.

When officers knocked on the door of the home, they say James Robertson opened the door. Police say he told them he was related to James Avery, but had not seen him in about a year.

Officers asked for permission to search the home for Avery but were denied.

While officers were talking to Robertson, they say Avery tried to run out of the back door.

He was taken into custody.

James Robertson was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Avery was in custody.

Both Robertson and Avery were taken to the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center.

Avery was later picked up by the Lake County authorities and Robertson was processed and given a court date of July 29.

