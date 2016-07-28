Hayti church hosts meeting with youth and officers

Law enforcement officers met with the youth at Church of Christ Congregational in Hayti. (Source: Valerie Richmond)

The Church of Jesus Christ Congregational in Hayti recently hosted a get together with law enforcement officers and the youth of the church.

Valerie Richmond sent us pictures of the group get together from Sunday, July 24.

In an email, she said "With so much bad going on between the police and the different communities, CJCC and these great law enforcement officers didn't want our youth to think that it has be that way with our community."

Richmond said Sgt. David Maclin with the Hayti Police Department, Deputy Torrance Akins with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, Lonnie Hopkins, a Pemiscot County Jailor, and State Troopers Conrad Parnell and Craig Cook spent part of their day with the youth.

The officers answered questions brought up by the kids.

Richmond said all of those involved had a great time together.

