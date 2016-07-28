Graves County man killed by lawn mower

A Graves County man has died after a lawn mowing accident.

According to Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Neil Waggoner, 79, of Farmington, Ky. was mowing Wednesday afternoon when a metal fence got tangled with the blade of the mower.

Waggoner tried to free the fence from the blade, but was hit and run over by the mower.

Family members found Waggoner last night.

Sheriff Redmon said the accident was not visible from the roadway.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.