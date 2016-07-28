Cape Girardeau police hold neighborhood roll call July 28

Cape Girardeau police are hosting another neighborhood roll call on Thursday, July 28.

The event will take place near the intersection of Themis and Louisiana at 7 p.m.

Police encourage residents to join.

The goal is for police to learn what is going on in the neighborhood.

This event also serves as a way for residents to meet the officers.

