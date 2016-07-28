This week in country music: 1984

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials to 1988.

Hank Williams Junior was named Entertainer of the Year by both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music.

The two newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame were Loretta Lynn and Roy Rogers.

And these were the songs being played on country radio this week 28 years ago.

Billboard's Hot Country Singles had Reba McEntire at number five with "Sunday Kind of Love." It was a remake of a jazz classic from 1946.

A break-up song was in the number four spot. "The Bluest Eyes in Texas" was the lead single off of Restless Heart's new album "Big Dreams in a Small Town."

At number three was Keith Whitley with "Don't Close Your Eyes." Billboard would rank it as the number one country song of the year.

George Strait was in the number two position with "Baby Blue." Many thought Strait recorded the song for his daughter, Jenifer, who died at age 13 in an automobile accident two years earlier.

And in the top spot was Ricky Van Shelton with "Don't We All Have the Right." The song was written and recorded by country music legend Roger Miller back in 1970. While Miller had moderate success with the song, it was Van Shelton who took the song to number one 18 years later.

