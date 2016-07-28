July 29 celebrity birthdays

Let's check some celebrities who are adding another candle to their birthday cakes today.

He's best known for his role as Ted on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother." Josh Radnor is 42 today.

As a teenager, he starred as Gordie in the coming of age movie "Stand By Me." On TV he had the role of Wesley Crush in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Wil Wheaton is 44 today.

She's a country singer who is often referred to as "the Celine Dion of country music." Her hits include: "Independence Day," "Wild Angels" and "A Broken Wing." Martina McBride is 50 today.

She's the wife of former Senator Bob Dole who headed the Red Cross during the 1990s. Elizabeth Dole is 80 today.

