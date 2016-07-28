FIRST ALERT: Round 1 of rain is pushing through Heartland now, b - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Round 1 of rain is pushing through Heartland now, but more is on its way. OPEN APP for full First Alert Forecast

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Thursday, July 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Some of the Heartland will be waking up to rain this morning, and then this afternoon will bring more storms. Brian says after an early morning system drops rain on us as it moves through we should have a quiet mid-day, but by early afternoon another storm system moves in bringing thunderstorms with it, including heavy rain and lightning. FIRST ALERT: Make sure you have alternate plans for any outdoor activities, because the weekend may be stormy.

Making Headlines:

It's growing: The Powerball jackpot climbed to $478 million after no one matched the winning numbers on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing since May, with no grand prize winner in 22 consecutive drawings.

Making it official: Tonight Hillary Clinton will formally accept her party's nomination for president on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention. Aides say Clinton will lay out a positive vision for the future in a speech this evening.

Under investigation: Authorities are looking for answers after a body was found in a burning business in Martin, Tennessee on Wednesday. The fire started at the Dollar General on Regina Street. Fire crews expected to work through the night on the investigation.

Guns drawn: A Kentucky gun shop was surrounded by police and a SWAT team this morning after a pickup truck crashed into it.

