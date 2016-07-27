John J. Pershing VA Medical Center expands

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is expanding its clinic in Cape Girardeau and will have the potential to serve Marion and St. Louis VA patients.

The new clinic will be 43,000 square feet (the current clinic is 8,000 square feet) and will expand primary care, mental health, and home-based primary care services.

The new facility will feature added specialty care services, including general outpatient surgery and oncology.

In addition to the Cape facility, a new clinical and urgent care addition is planned at the main Poplar Bluff center.

The 15,000 square foot addition will be the first increase in clinical space since the facility opened in January of 1951.

It will provide state-of-the-art urgent care and expand space for primary care and dental services.

A new lobby addition will expand the current lobby by 2,000 square feet.

As for the care of veterans, the VA reports that the average primary care wait time in January of 2016 was 9.4 days, but by June the number had dropped to 4.7 days.

Specialty care wait times declined from an average of 15. 2 days in January to 10.2 days in June.

Mental health appointments average wait times dropped from 11.4 days in January to 7.5 days in June.

The facility is also preparing to launch a tele-primary care clinic to meet the needs of rural veterans.

A full-time urologist and another cardiologist have joined the team. A psychiatrist who works from the VA in St. Louis sees patients at any of the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center locations via telehealth technology.

"Everything we do is about providing care for America's veterans," said Dr. Patricia Ten Haaf, Medical Center Director, "We remain committed to our mission of serving those who have served, and we get better at it every day."

