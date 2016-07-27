DOE Run internships prepare young mining professionals

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reporters that over the next 10 years, the mining industry will need more than 80,000 workers to offset retiring miners and meet projected growth demand.

Doe Run provides annual internships to help train future mine professionals to be leaders in the industry.

This summer, Doe Run welcomed the following individuals to its 2016 internship program:

Nathan VanDomelen, Justin Carman, Kevin Puetz, and Carol Williams.

Doe Run summer internship program includes defined projects in areas such as geology, environmental stewardship, metallurgy, and mechanical and mine engineering. At the end of the term, each intern presents his or her project to the company's executive team.

Based in St. Louis the Doe Run Company is privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers located in Boss, MO. The Doe Run Company and it's subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona.

