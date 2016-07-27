Jackson, MO business flooded, quick action limits damage

The Jackson Roundabout has been causing problems for traffic but with the rain on Tuesday, July 26 the traffic caused flooding in an Uptown Business.

Rock Care in-home services, which is located in the basement of the Jackson Chamber of commerce, dealt with the flooding but thanks to quick action by the construction crew the flooding was limited.

"Something obviously went wrong," said Tomas White, owner of Rock Care. "But even then you know because they responded so quickly I don't have any complaints."

There was no damage in their offices and fans were drying out where the water was.

