Justin Fischer joins the Heartland News Team as a multimedia journalist.

He was born in St. Peters, Missouri and moved to Cape Girardeau to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

While there, Justin worked as the first multimedia editor for the Southeast Arrow campus newspaper.

Justin’s passion for storytelling comes from his mother, who at a very young age encouraged him to keep up to date on current events. Before heading to bed for school, Justin and his mother would typically watch the evening news in St. Louis.

Prior to becoming a reporter, Justin worked as a news/content specialist before transitioning to a producer for the Breakfast Show Wednesday to Sunday here at KFVS.

When not telling the Heartland’s stories, Justin can usually be found jogging around the streets in Cape Girardeau, or trying his best at golfing.

If you have a story to share with Justin, you can email him at jfischer@kfvs12.com or contact him on his Facebook page.