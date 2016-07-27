Man arrested in Scott Co., MO for stealing car from Cape Girardeau

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a stolen vehicle in Cape Girardeau.

On Tuesday, deputies received a call about a 'suspicious' male walking away from a vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 77 and State Highway W near Oran.

When the officers arrived at the vehicle, they discovered it had been reported stolen from Southeast Missouri State University on Monday.

The deputies then saw a man walking away from the vehicle, and questioned him. The sheriff’s office says the man admitted to stealing the vehicle and still had the car's keys in his pocket.

The vehicle has been given to the Southeast Missouri University Police Department.

