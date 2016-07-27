Does It Work: Pocket Hose Top Brass II - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does It Work: Pocket Hose Top Brass II

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Our tester gave Pocket Hose Top Brass II five stars. (Source: KFVS) Our tester gave Pocket Hose Top Brass II five stars. (Source: KFVS)
Greg Vaughn of Cape Cars in Jackson, Mo. tested the product. (Source: KFVS) Greg Vaughn of Cape Cars in Jackson, Mo. tested the product. (Source: KFVS)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Are you sick of wrestling with your old heavy garden hose?

The light-weight Pocket Hose Top Brass II claims it expands and shrinks for easy watering, but does it work?

To test out the Pocket Hoses Top Brass II, we turned to Greg Vaughn with Cape Cars in Jackson, Missouri.

Vaughn and his co-workers detail cars before they’re put out on the lot for sale.

“I’m a detail stickler because I want the cars to look great when they hit the lot,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn said his operation goes through a lot of hoses. Most of them are heavy and easily kink.

Vaughn removed pocket hose from its packaging and found it easy to untangle. He attached the Top Brass nozzle to the shop spigot and turned on the tap.

The hose quickly expanded and did not kink or leak.

Vaughn said he liked the adjustable Top Brass Nozzle included with the Pocket Hose II.

“It looks like it goes from a fine mist to a full jet-stream,” said Vaughn. “I like that. It’s compact and adjustable. This seems really well made. It has three little ball bearings in there that it rides on and it’s pretty nice.”

Vaughn sprayed down a car and then turned off the water. As promised in the product’s commercial, Pocket Hose retracted and shrunk once the water drained from the hose.  

“It’s back to its original size,” said Vaughn. “I think you could probably store it in that original container it came in and not have to worry about a big hose rack.”

The product advertisement said the Top Brass connectors won’t fail under pressure, but can it survive a day on the job at Cape Cars?

“Ordinary hoses - They get run over, they get smashed in garage doors, and car door,” said Vaughn.

To test this claim we turned the water back on, closed the nozzle to back up pressure and ran over the brass connector and the hose with a three-quarter ton truck.  

“It looks good,” said Vaughn. “It’s good as new other than some beauty marks from the asphalt. It’s not leaking, it did not burst from the pressure or anything. The tires on the other side of the truck ran over the hose at the same time. Impressive, very impressive.”

Vaughn gives Pocket Hose Top Brass II five stars on this Does It Work test.

The five-star rating comes with somewhat of an asterisk.

One of Vaughn’s co-workers said he’s owned two Pocket Hose Top Brass II hoses. He had to replace the first one because he made the mistake of not reading the fine print on the directions that state: “To prolong the life of your Pocket Hose Top Brass II completely drain and ALWAYS store INDOORS when not in use.”

However, KFVS Heartland News director David Horn said he loves his Pocket Hose Top Brass II and has left it outdoors for three to four months without issue.

Viewer David Henderson of Olive Branch, Illinois told us his Pocket Hose Top Brass II worked great for the first month and then sprung a leak near the brass connector and rendered the hose useless, otherwise he said he would have given the product five stars too.

Pocket Hose Top Brass II is available at most major retailers for $29.99.

Download the KFVS News app:  iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS.  All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    First Alert: Dry, chilly day with breezy conditions

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:13:37 GMT
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)
    Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)Winds are still blowing through the Heartland (Source: Pixabay)

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

    Laura Wibbenmeyer says highs will only top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s with breezy conditions. Winds will be from the North, Northwest, gusting over 20mph at times. 

  • What you need to know March 21

    What you need to know March 21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-03-21 09:43:25 GMT
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

    Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead. 

  • FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    FIRST ALERT: Rain and possible snow for portions of the Heartland

    Monday, March 19 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:22:39 GMT
    We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)We will see rain move in overnight in a few areas, and this rain may mix with snow at times (Source: Pixabay)
    Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)Today is expected to be the coldest day of the week (Source: Pixabay)

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Documents: Major design change changed bridge cost, schedule

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:44:07 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:12:47 GMT
    (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...(Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP). FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge coll...

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.

    •   
Powered by Frankly