Several issues lead to less fresh produce at Schnucks

Have you noticed less fresh produce at Schnucks? Heat isn't the problem.

A store spokesman said the problem is due to a weekend of high customer traffic, along with a transition to a new warehouse, and a power outage on Sunday night at Schnucks' IT building that shut down their computer ordering systems.

Schnucks apologized but said you can get a rain check on out-of-stock items.

They also said they're now starting to get in new shipments.

