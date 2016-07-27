Paducah man arrested on burglary charge after home invasion

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Schneidman Road after receiving a report of a possible burglary on Wednesday, July 27.

Deputies received the received the report at about 3:56 a.m. The victim said she was awoken by a voice in the home. She then saw someone leave through the bedroom window.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had rummaged through several dresser drawers while inside the residence.

Detectives were able to develop a person of interest, identified as being Jay Maurice Toney, 19, of Paducah.

Upon further investigation. it was revealed that Toney had once resided in this particular home. He had moved out over a year ago and had no longer any legal right to enter the home without permission, according to the victim.

Toney was later found and taken to the sheriff’s department where he was interviewed. Toney confessed to the burglary and admitted that he had unlawfully entered the home in hopes of finding and taking money from the house.

Toney was arrested on a charge of a burglary in the second degree (class C felony).

