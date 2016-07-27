Cape Girardeau roofers work in high-risk conditions during summe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau roofers work in high-risk conditions during summer months

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
KFVS spent a day with a team of roofers from Todt Roofing to see what it's like working in these conditions. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
We tested how hot the top of the roof can get in around 80 degree heat - the roof measured about 137 degrees. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
OSHA says it's important to take lots of breaks, drink water, and acclimate new workers to hot environments over a period of two weeks. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
OSHA says employees working in over 100 degree heat are at high risk of heat stroke. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Working in the heat can be more dangerous than you think.

On July 22, a young landscaper in Poplar Bluff died after working out in the sun all day.

Spend a day with a team of roofers from Todt Roofing  and see what it's like working in these conditions.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, heat-related deaths usually happen in the first few weeks of employment.

We spoke with someone who's been roofing for years, and someone who just started in one of the hottest work conditions there is.

Jerry Yamnitz spends most of his life on a roof.

"Over 20 years. When I first started it was rough," Yamnitz said.

He said it's the hottest job he knows of.

"It feels like you're in an oven. You gotta get your body adapt to it," Yamnitz said.

It's something Cedric Holloway is just finding out. He just started.

"Roughly a month. Overall it's a new experience. I like it," Holloway said.

However, he said the heat is something he'll definitely have to get used to.

The organization reports the more humidity the worse it is for workers.

If they aren't able to sweat their body heat rises.

Crews said temperatures can be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees hotter than the ground.

It about 80 degree heat, the top of a roof measured at around 137 degrees.

Those are conditions they have to deal with every day in summer weather.

This veteran roofer said he hasn't seen anyone faint on the job, and it's something he never wants to experience.

"I'd hate to see that, you know, I never have in my lifetime," Yamnitz said.

Holloway said he's adjusting to working in such hot temperatures.

"You definitely want to stay hydrated. It's just something you get used to," he said.

Yamnitz said every summer is tough, but he plans to stick it out.

"I'll just keep doing it until I retire. I'll take it easy then," Yamnitz said.

Even though Holloway recently started roofing he will continue despite the hot conditions.

"I could see myself doing this for a while," Holloway said.

OSHA said it's important to take lots of breaks, drink water and acclimate new workers to hot environments over a period of two weeks.

For more information on working in the heat from OSHA click here.

