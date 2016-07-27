Kentucky man turns himself in on murder charge

A man wanted on charges of murder, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence has turned himself in.

According to police, Deqavion Marcell James turned himself in at the Hopkinsville Police Department.

James is charged in connection to the murder of De'Andre Marquis Palmer.

Investigators say James was considered armed and dangerous.

He is being held in the Christian County Jail.

