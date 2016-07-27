Kentucky Dam marina under new ownership

Boaters on Kentucky Lake that tie up at Kentucky Dam Marina may notice that the Marina is under new ownership.

On Wednesday, July 27, Suntex Marina announced they have acquired the Marina and it will be managed by Anchor South Investments.

“Kentucky Dam Marina is a prize for boating enthusiasts everywhere,” said Mitchell Jones, president of Anchor South Investments, said in a press release. “We are excited about the opportunity to enhance their customer experience.”

The marina is the largest on Kentucky Lake.

It is about 25 miles east of Paducah, beside the Kentucky Dam Village State Park. Near the confluence of the Mississippi, Cumberland, Tennessee and Ohio Rivers, the marina sits in a boater’s paradise with a nearby 18-hole golf course, airport, lodging and more.

The property was built in 1974 and has since provided boaters with lifelong memories for the entire family.

The marina boasts a full-service dock with a pump-out station. Its 400 slips include annual slips ranging from 30 feet to 100 feet and transient slips accommodating boats upwards of 100 feet. Boat rentals, supplies, storage units, parts and service are also provided on-site. Guests enjoy premium comforts such as courtesy transport, restrooms, showers, laundry and free Wi-Fi.

“We are very proud of the quality of properties that we add to the Suntex family,” said Johnny Powers, CEO of Suntex. “Kentucky Dam Marina is an extraordinary facility and our members are really going to enjoy all the new plans we have in store.”

