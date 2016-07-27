Steele, MO man arrested after evading police during traffic stop

A Steele, Missouri man is behind bars after leading police on a brief chase and allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

On July 26, Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield initiated a traffic stop on South First Street.

The driver was identified as Jimmy David McVay, 32, of Steele. McVay was in the vehicle with a 34-year-old woman.

During the course of the traffic stop, McVay drove away and Chief Stanfield pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle.

McVay then struck a ditch and was apprehended by Pemiscot County deputies.

The woman passenger was subsequently airlifted to the MED in Memphis to be treated for serious injuries.

Captain Michael Coleman with the Pemiscot County Sheriff's office obtained a search warrant on McVay's vehicle, and during the search officers found and seized purported methamphetamine.

Stanfield filed a report with the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney and a warrant was issued charging McVay with 2 counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felonious restraint and tampering with physical evidence.

McVey is currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

